WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump will attend Friday's funeral for the Rev. Billy Graham.
The evangelist and spiritual adviser to numerous presidents died last week at his North Carolina home. Graham was 99.
Before the funeral, Graham will be afforded the rare tribute of lying in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday and Thursday.
He is to be buried Friday on the grounds of his namesake library in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Trump said last week that Graham was a "great man" who had a "great family" and was "for us" — meaning Trump's campaign — from the beginning.
