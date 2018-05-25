WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy.
Trump will give the commencement speech in Annapolis Friday, a day after highlighting American military preparedness as he canceled a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).
Trump will speak to 1,042 newly commissioned ensigns and second lieutenants. He is expected to highlight his efforts to boost federal defense spending.
On Twitter Friday, Trump said he looks "forward to being with some of the greatest people on earth!"
It will be Trump's first time speaking to the academy's graduating class. Last year, Trump addressed the Coast Guard Academy.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: Trump says NKorea statement on talks 'good news'
The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):
National
Trump says Dems are "rooting against" North Korea talks
President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of "rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea."
National
Hillary Clinton to be honored with medal from Harvard
Hillary Clinton is receiving a medal from Harvard University for her leadership and human rights work.
National
No deal: Inside Trump's decision to walk away on N. Korea summit
For President Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un may be the deal that got away.
National
Trump to address US Naval Academy graduation
President Donald Trump is set to address the 2018 graduates of the United States Naval Academy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.