WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.

The president is expected to discuss efforts to eradicate MS-13, the violent Salvadoran-based street gang.

Last week, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. The president says he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.

The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."

Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.

Trump will also attend a fundraiser in New York City.