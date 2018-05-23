WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will speak on immigration and gang violence in a speech on Long Island in New York.
The president is expected to discuss efforts to eradicate MS-13, the violent Salvadoran-based street gang.
Last week, Trump used the word "animals" to describe some people who enter the country illegally, in response to a comment about MS-13. The president says he will continue to use the term in referring to the gang.
The White House also released a fact sheet Monday morning, titled, "WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13."
Trump traveled to Suffolk County Community College last July to discuss the gang before law enforcement officials.
Trump will also attend a fundraiser in New York City.
