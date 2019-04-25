WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony next month.
The White House announced Thursday that Trump will travel to Colorado Springs, Colorado, on May 30 to speak to the graduates.
It's tradition for the commander in chief to address graduates at one of the military service academies each year during the president's term in office.
Trump participated in commencement ceremonies at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2017 and at the U.S. Naval Academy in 2018.
