WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not immediately stop illegal immigration.
In a tweet Friday, Trump ramped up his repeated threat to close the border by saying he will do it next week unless Mexico takes action.
The president called on Congress to immediately change what he said were "weak" U.S. immigration laws, which he blamed on Democrats.
He says it "would be so easy" for Mexico to stop illegal immigration, which would also strike a blow to drug-trafficking.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Flood-damaged Air Force base near Omaha reopens runway
A spokesman says a flood-damaged U.S. Air Force base in Nebraska has returned to full operation after its runway was deemed safe.
National
The Latest: Man sentenced to 20 years in fatal 'swatting'
The Latest on a California man who pleaded guilty to making a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man (all times local):
National
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
President Donald Trump says he will close the nation's southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not immediately stop illegal immigration.
National
Virginia governor finds ways to get beyond blackface scandal
Two months after a blackface photo in an old yearbook nearly ended the political career of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, his life seems mostly back to normal.
National
Ex-police commissioner gets 10 months on tax charges
Baltimore's former police commissioner has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for failing to file federal tax returns.