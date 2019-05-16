– President Donald Trump has told his acting defense secretary, Patrick Shanahan, that he does not want to go to war with Iran, according to several administration officials, in a message to his hawkish aides that an intensifying U.S. pressure campaign against Tehran must not escalate into open conflict.

Trump’s statement came during a briefing Wednesday in the Situation Room on the rising tensions with Iran. U.S. intelligence has indicated that Iran has placed missiles on small boats in the Persian Gulf, prompting fears that Tehran may strike at U.S. troops and assets or those of its allies.

Trump was firm in saying he did not want a military clash with the Iranians, officials said.

On Thursday, Trump was asked during a visit by Swiss President Ueli Maurer whether the U.S. was going to war with Iran. “I hope not,” he replied.

The president has sought to tamp down reports that two of his most hawkish aides — National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — are running ahead of him in precipitating a confrontation with Iran.

“There is no infighting whatsoever,” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday. “Different opinions are expressed, and I make a decisive and simple decision. … All sides, views, and policies are covered.”

But Trump added he was confident Iran “will want to talk soon,” signaling an openness to diplomacy that officials said is not shared by Bolton or Pompeo. However, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran said there was “no possibility” of discussions with the administration to ease the tensions, Agence France-Presse reported.

Pompeo has outlined 12 steps that Iran must take to satisfy the U.S. — measures that some in the Pentagon view as unrealistic and could back Iran into a corner. He recently described U.S. policy as being calculated to produce domestic political unrest in Iran.

Bolton, as a private citizen, long called for regime change in Tehran. He has resisted compromises that would open the door to negotiations with Tehran, has stocked the National Security Council with Iran hard-liners and has masterminded policy changes to tighten the economic and political vise on Iran’s leaders.

Trump is less frustrated with Bolton over his handling of Iran — he favors the tougher measures — than over the narrative that his national security adviser is leading the administration’s policy in the Middle East, three officials said.

The president, they said, is well-versed and comfortable with recent steps to impose increasingly onerous sanctions on Iran and to designate the military wing of the government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as a foreign terrorist organization.

Still, the gravity of the Iranian threat has become the subject of a fierce debate in the administration. Some officials have argued that it did not warrant a dramatic U.S. response, like deploying thousands of troops. The Pentagon last week presented Trump with options to send as many as 120,000 troops to the Middle East if Iran attacked U.S. forces or accelerated its work on nuclear weapons. Bolton ordered the options.

Bolton, officials said, has quietly voiced frustration with the president, viewing him as unwilling to push for changes in a region that he has long seen as a quagmire. That, in turn, has led people in the White House to view Bolton with deepening skepticism, with some questioning whether his job is in trouble.

Trump also is impatient with another of Bolton’s major campaigns: the effort to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who appears harder to dislodge than ever.