– Frustrated and impatient, fed up with waiting and eager to fight back, President Donald Trump has embarked on what amounts to a two-prong strategy to contain the threat and undercut the credibility of the escalating investigations targeting him and his associates.

The blizzard of Twitter messages combined with a string of public statements by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, in recent days seemed aimed at turning the focus away from the conduct of the president or his team to that of their pursuers while laying out a series of red lines to limit the reach and duration of the primary inquiry.

“I think we’re finally seeing some semblance of a strategy emerge,” said Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard Law School professor emeritus who speaks with the president from time to time but has declined to join his legal team. “They have now decided that they need to be more proactive, more aggressive and more anticipatory, and I see that happening.”

Trump’s latest assertion of bad faith by the Justice Department and FBI resulted in an extraordinary meeting at the White House on Monday where the president pressured intelligence and law enforcement officials to allow congressional Republicans to view highly classified information related to the Russia investigation that they had refused to divulge.

The president has seized on reports that the FBI sent an informant to talk to three of his advisers during the 2016 presidential election and contended that that meant his campaign was infiltrated for political purposes. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreed to request that the department’s inspector general investigate the investigators.

At the same time, Giuliani, the former New York mayor, in recent days has publicly outlined limits for the special counsel, Robert Mueller. Giuliani said that any interview of Trump by prosecutors could last no more than two hours, that Mueller had accepted the view that he does not have the power to indict a sitting president and that Mueller hopes to wrap up the obstruction of justice part of his investigation by Sept. 1.

Mueller has agreed to none of those publicly and in the weeks since Giuliani began representing Trump, he has contradicted himself and the president on several occasions, so it is not known whether he reflects the special counsel’s views. But in drawing these lines, analysts said, Giuliani may be signaling to Mueller the outer boundaries of the president’s tolerance or even laying a predicate for later firing the special counsel.

In an interview Monday, Giuliani said the goal was not to undercut the investigators, but to shed light on their conduct. “I don’t think we put them on the defensive,” he said. “I think the revelations have put them on the defensive.”

Giuliani emphasized that the latest questions did not implicate Mueller since he was appointed last May, long after the original investigation was opened.

“Everything that we’ve heard so far involves questionable practices by the Justice Department or the FBI in utilizing this informant, not revealing earlier what this informant found or didn’t find,” he said. “I guess it’s a problem that Mueller inherits, but he didn’t create it.”

Still, he said the accumulation of questions Republicans have raised about the origins of the investigation has bolstered his view that it should be shut down.

“I’ve thought that for a while,” he said. “There seems to be more facts leading to that conclusion. But let’s see what Horowitz comes up with,” he added, referring to Michael E. Horowitz, the Justice Department inspector general. “He’s very good. I’m very comfortable with him doing it because I think he’ll do it very even-handedly.”