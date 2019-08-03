The L.O.L. Surprise House, a three-story doll house with a working elevator and heart-shaped swimming pool, was one of last year's bestselling holiday toys.

Now it's one of millions of items caught in the middle of President Donald Trump's growing trade war with China. If Trump's newest tariffs take hold, the $199 doll house will soon cost $250, the manufacturer says.

"There is no question: We have to raise prices, which means consumers are going to be paying 30% to 40% more for toys," said Isaac Larian, chief executive of MGA Entertainment, which makes such popular brands as Bratz, Little Tikes and Poopsie Slime Surprise.

"We're in peak holiday season — the orders are in, factories are manufacturing toys and getting ready to ship them out right when these tariffs are going to hit."

Trump tweeted Thursday that he would impose a 10% tax on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports — including T-shirts, toys and TVs — beginning Sept. 1. While consumers have been largely shielded from earlier tariffs, the newest round would raise prices on just about everything Americans buy. More than 60% of the affected items are consumer goods, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs.

That means the price of toys will rise by about 17%, shoes by 8%, clothing by 5%, and furniture and TVs by 4%, according to a report by the Trade Partnership, prepared for the National Retail Federation. The cost of laptops and tablets, meanwhile, is expected to rise $50 to $120, while smartphones will cost an extra $70, according to the Consumer Technology Association.

Columbia Sportswear executives have already told customers to expect higher prices in the coming months. "Some prices will go up — we don't know exactly which ones or by how much — but what we know is there will be increases across the industry," said Peter Bragdon, chief administrative officer.

Retailers say the timing couldn't be worse. The tariffs are set to go into effect just as they begin their fourth quarter, a make-or-break period that often determines whether or not they have a profitable year.

The industry has faced its share of turmoil in recent years. The rise of online shopping, coupled with growing competition, has driven down profits and led to dozens of retail bankruptcies since 2017. Retailers have already announced plans to close more than 7,500 stores this year, and analysts say new tariffs could lead to thousands of additional closures and job losses.

"These tariffs will only threaten U.S. jobs and raise costs for American families on everyday goods," said David French, senior vice president for government relations at the Retail Federation. "The tariffs imposed over the past year haven't worked, and there's no evidence another tax increase on American businesses and consumers will yield new results."

He and others warned that raising prices on everyday goods could have a chilling effect on the economy. Consumer spending makes up roughly 70% of the U.S. economy, and the retail industry accounts for one-fourth of U.S. jobs.

Companies of all sizes are likely to feel the pinch of higher prices and slowing demand. Sales of Apple iPhones, for example, could fall by up to 8 million units next year if Apple passes on a 10% price hike to consumers, according to Dan Ives, an analyst for Wedbush Securities.

In all, U.S. shoppers would pay $4.4 billion more for apparel each year the tariffs are in effect, $2.5 billion more for shoes, $3.7 billion more for toys and $1.6 billion more for household appliances, according to the Trade Partnership. Those increases come on top of earlier tariffs, which had already imposed a 25% tax on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports as varied as suitcases, garden tillers and dog sweaters.

"We survived the Great Depression, we survived the Second World War, but what we're facing now — it's hard to believe we're even in America anymore," said Lance Ruttenberg, CEO of American Textile Co. in Pittsburgh, which makes bedding for Sealy and Tempur-Pedic. "This is debilitating for businesses and for consumers."