WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.
Trump tweeted Friday that Dan Brouillette's experience in the area is "unparalleled" and calls him a "total professional."
Trump is also praising Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.
Perry's departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president's dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.
