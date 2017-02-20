PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has tapped Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as his new national security adviser.
Trump announced the pick Monday at his Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago. He says McMaster is "a man of tremendous talent and tremendous experience."
Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.
Trump had been looking for a replacement for retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted last week.
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Nation
Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser
WASHINGTON – President Trump picked Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, a widely respected military strategist, as his new national security adviser on Monday, calling him…
National
Trump taps military strategist as national security adviser
Trump says retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who had been his acting adviser, will now serve as the National Security Council chief of staff.
Nation
Conservative group disinvites Breitbart editor amid uproar over underage sex comments
The organizers of this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference rescinded their booking of Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos on Monday, following an outcry after the right-wing…
National
Police officer killed while replying to traffic accident
A California police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting Monday while they were trying to help a man who had been in a traffic accident in Whittier, officials said.
National
Detroit Lakes police identify woman killed by freight train
Police in Detroit Lakes have released the name of a 56-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a freight train over the weekend.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.