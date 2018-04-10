President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Dakota County District Judge Erica MacDonald to be the next U.S. attorney for Minnesota, elevating a former federal prosecutor for the important law enforcement post.

The Star Tribune first reported in February that MacDonald had emerged as the expected pick for the position after a murky process that saw multiple candidates rise and fall out of the picture.

The White House announced MacDonald’s nomination Tuesday morning as part of its 12th “wave” of U.S. attorney nominations.

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty appointed MacDonald to Minnesota’s district court bench in 2009, and she was re-elected to the court in 2012.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, MacDonald would be returning to an office at which she spent eight years as a federal prosecutor; she also spent time as a prosecutor in the Northern District of Illinois earlier in her career. In Minnesota, MacDonald spent the last three years of her tenure as a federal prosecutor helping lead efforts against human trafficking as a point of contact and co-chair of the Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force from 2006 to 2009. The Justice Department has made human trafficking a priority, and Minnesota’s interim U.S. Attorney Greg Brooker went to Washington, D.C., earlier this year to speak at an all-day seminar on the subject.

“Judge MacDonald is a dedicated public servant who is well-qualified to serve as Minnesota’s next U.S. Attorney. I had a good meeting with her months ago and I told the Department of Justice and the Administration that she would be a good candidate for the job,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar said in a statement Tuesday. “As a member of the Judiciary Committee, I look forward to working with her as her nomination moves forward.”

The Star Tribune has reported that MacDonald, who previously applied for one of two U.S. District Court vacancies, emerged alongside Minneapolis attorney John Marti late last year as a leading candidate to become the state’s top law enforcement official in charge of prosecuting cases ranging from terrorism to complex white-collar fraud conspiracies. Both candidates interviewed with senior Justice Department officials and sources say MacDonald underwent an FBI background check earlier this year, seen as the final stage before a presidential nomination.

The U.S. attorney’s office has been led on an interim basis by Brooker, former first assistant to Andrew Luger, who was among 46 Obama holdovers ordered by the White House to resign more than a year ago. In January, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions appointed Brooker as interim U.S. attorney after Brooker reached a statutory maximum of 300 days of leading the office on an acting basis. If MacDonald is not sworn in by May, the district’s federal judges must sign off on another extension for Brooker.

MacDonald’s nomination is not the only recent selection to end a long-running federal vacancy in Minnesota: Hennepin County District Judge Nancy Brasel and Minneapolis attorney and law professor Eric Tostrud will both be on Capitol Hill Wednesday for a Senate Judiciary hearing on their respective nominations for the U.S. District Court in Minnesota. Trump nominated both candidates in February to fill vacancies left open since 2016.

Though the White House’s latest round of nominations included eight selections for U.S. marshals around the country, Minnesota is still without a nominee for that position. It is unclear when a decision may be made or who may be in the running at this point.

