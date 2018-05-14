WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has spoken with a Tennessee man who wrestled an assault-style rifle away from a gunman at a Nashville Waffle House.
White House spokesman Raj Shah says Trump and 29-year-old James Shaw Jr. spoke Monday. Shah had no other details about the conversation.
Shaw and a friend were dining at a Waffle House in Nashville on April 22 when a gunman wearing only a jacket opened fire outside with an AR-15 rifle before storming the restaurant. Four people were killed. Shaw and three others were injured.
Shaw has been hailed as a hero for wrestling the rifle away and throwing it over a counter.
The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was apprehended the next day. Reinking faces charges of criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.