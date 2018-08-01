WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is meeting with inner city pastors to discuss his administration's efforts to reform the prison system and other issues.

Trump tells the group, which includes pastors and bishops from across the country, his administration has been making progress and calls it a "beautiful thing to watch."

He says, "When we say hire American, we mean all Americans."

Among those present was Pastor Darrell Scott of Ohio, who at one point labeled Trump "the most pro-black president" in recent history.

The White House has been focusing its criminal justice reform efforts on improving re-entry, rehabilitation and workforce training programs, instead of sentencing reform.

They are pushing for the passage of a bill named the First Step Act.

Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, has been leading the effort.