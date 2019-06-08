WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he has "indefinitely suspended" tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.
Trump says on Twitter that the U.S. and Mexico "reached a signed agreement" Friday night.
The president says Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."
