WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting that the Justice Department spied on his 2016 campaign, quoting a Fox News anchor who said law enforcement is "out to frame him."
Trump is tweeting: "Really bad stuff!"
The suggestion seems intended to undercut the work by special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Last week, the National Review raised the question of a possible FBI spy on Trump's campaign.
In his tweet, Trump quotes Fox Business anchor David Asman: "Apparently the DOJ put a Spy in the Trump Campaign. This has never been done before and by any means necessary, they are out to frame Donald Trump for crimes he didn't commit."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Canada's Trudeau to talk about tech at MIT gathering
Canadian computer scientists helped pioneer the field of artificial intelligence before it was a buzzword, and now Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hoping to capitalize on their intellectual lead.
National
Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion
The Trump administration will resurrect a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions, or sharing space with abortion providers.
National
Cambridge Analytica is liquidating operations
Cambridge Analytica, the beleaguered data collection agency that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, is liquidating operations.
National
US references to Libya model ahead of Kim Summit confuse
Libya is suddenly on the lips of President Donald Trump and his hawkish national security adviser John Bolton ahead of the much-vaunted summit with North…
National
Rising rates: Savers sigh in relief, borrowers beware
Interest rates are charging higher, and that can be a good or bad thing depending on whether you're saving or borrowing.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.