President Donald Trump is sending shock waves from Wall Street to Washington and foreign capitals by dialing up his trade war around the world — after spending the past two months retreating from its various fronts.

Trump said he may wait until after the 2020 election to strike a trade agreement with China, saying there is "no deadline" on the talks. "In some ways I like the idea of waiting until after the election for the China deal," he said from London, where he is attending a NATO summit. The comments followed his announcement, via Twitter, that he is restoring tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina. And his administration separately said it is considering new levies on a range of French goods in retaliation for a new digital tax.

The consequences could reach well beyond the metals trade between the United States and its erstwhile South American economic allies and higher prices on French wine and makeup. For one, it signals Trump still views new tariffs as an effective lever to advance his trade agenda, a belief packed with peril for the markets broadly, and manufacturers and retailers in particular, among others.

These are four takeaways from Trump's announcements:

1. The escalation of trade hostilities marks a serious U-turn by the administration.

Trump's team appeared to be winding down its trade fights in recent weeks, quietly forgoing tariffs on European auto imports, allowing American companies to continue doing business with Chinese telecom giant Huawei, and canceling a tariff hike on Chinese goods planned for October while working toward a "phase one" trade deal with Beijing.

Wine bottles sit in a boutique shop in Le Cannet-des-Maures, in the Provence region, Thursday Oct. 10, 2019. European producers of premium specialty agricultural products like French wine, are facing a U.S. tariff hike on Friday, with dollars 7.5 billion duties on a range of European goods approved by the World Trade Organization for illegal EU subsidies to aviation giant Airbus.

But the confrontations the administration just launched could widen trade showdowns in both Asia and Europe.

2. Don't expect a Christmas calm for the markets.

Stock market investors have largely priced in progress toward a trade truce between the United States and China. They have been counting on a deal to scuttle new import levies Trump is set to impose on $160 billion of Chinese goods on Dec. 15 — and they have been betting the president would see it through in part to put the market on sounder footing heading into his re-election campaign.

But the president's renewed fight with Argentina and Brazil throws the assumption into doubt, a fact reflected in a Monday stock market sell-off.

3. Trump is turning the trade war into a currency war.

The president, in announcing the renewed metals tariffs, accused Brazil and Argentina of devaluing their currencies to make their exports more competitive.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross underlined the wider threat the decision poses in a Fox Business interview. Brazil, he said, is not "the only one where there are currency issues." He went out of his way on Fox to say China appeared to be doing better now. Still, the threat is hanging out there that other nations could be next.

4. Trump promised the trade war would revive manufacturing. It isn't working.

Indeed, manufacturing is in a recession, and it's getting worse. "U.S. factory activity contracted for a fourth straight month in November as new orders slumped back to around their lowest level since 2012, while construction spending fell in October, tempering optimism over the economy that had been fanned by a recent run of upbeat reports," Reuters' Lucia Mutikani reports.