LAS VEGAS — President Donald Trump is in Las Vegas stumping for Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who is in the fight of his career to keep his seat.

Trump is praising Heller as "a champion" of workers, veterans and families and says he has "no better friend."

Heller, who once said he "vehemently" opposed Trump, has now allied himself with the president.

Trump says, "We started off slow, but we ended up strong."

Heller is in a tight race with Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen, a first-term congresswoman who stands to benefit from a wave of anti-Trump activism.

Trump is mocking Rosen as "Wacky Jacky."

Trump saved Heller from a costly primary earlier this year when he persuaded Danny Tarkanian to drop out of the Senate race and instead seek a House seat.