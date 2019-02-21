Even by his standards, President Donald Trump's biting attacks on the press this week stand out.

He has praised a libel lawsuit against the Washington Post, called for "retribution" against NBC for satirizing him on "Saturday Night Live" and, on Wednesday, issued his sharpest words yet against the New York Times, calling the newspaper "a true ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!"

The lashing-out came as First Amendment scholars were taken aback by remarks from Justice Clarence Thomas, who on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to peel back long-standing libel protections for U.S. news outlets. Meanwhile, a global crackdown against journalists continues apace, as Egyptian authorities on Monday detained and deported a Times journalist trying to enter their country.

It has added up to a rough few days for freedom of the press, a once-sacrosanct American notion that has been under sustained assault since Trump made fiery denunciations of journalists — and the rallying cry "fake news!" — into hallmarks of his campaign and presidency.

In a series of Twitter posts Wednesday, Trump wrote "The Press has never been more dishonest than it is today." He added: "Stories are written that have absolutely no basis in fact. The writers don't even call asking for verification. They are totally out of control." He went on to write that "The New York Times reporting is false."

While the president did not cite a specific article, his remarks came a day after the Times published an investigative report describing how Trump had worked to influence and undermine federal investigations involving him, his presidential campaign and his administration. The Times on Wednesday defended the article as "rigorously reported," based on a review of confidential White House documents and dozens of interviews.

Trump's use of the phrase "enemy of the people" — which he has frequently deployed against a group of mainstream news outlets, but rarely against the Times individually — also carried unusual weight because of a series of recent conversations between himself and A.G. Sulzberger, the Times' publisher.

On two occasions, including an Oval Office interview last month, Sulzberger has urged Trump in person to abandon his use of that term. The publisher has cited growing evidence that autocrats and other world leaders are emboldened by Trump's anti-press rhetoric to crack down, sometimes violently, on independent journalists in their own countries.

Sulzberger, in a statement Wednesday, again called on Trump to heed the words of past presidents who, spanning historical eras and parties, embraced the importance of a free press.

"In demonizing the free press as the enemy, simply for performing its role of asking difficult questions and bringing uncomfortable information to light, President Trump is retreating from a distinctly American principle," Sulzberger said. "It's a principle that previous occupants of the Oval Office fiercely defended regardless of their politics, party affiliation or complaints about how they were covered."

The publisher added, "As I have repeatedly told President Trump face to face, there are mounting signs that this incendiary rhetoric is encouraging threats and violence against journalists at home and abroad."

While foreign journalists have faced the worst consequences of recent crackdowns, the Times felt some of the effects this week.

A longtime correspondent for the paper, David D. Kirkpatrick, was held for hours by Egyptian officials after he arrived in Cairo on Monday. He was eventually denied entry and forced to board a return flight to London.

It was an escalation of efforts by Egypt's leader, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, to suppress the news media in his country, where dozens of journalists have been imprisoned or forced into exile.