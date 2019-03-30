PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump says a Navy SEAL accused of fatally stabbing an Iraqi war prisoner "will soon be moved to less restrictive confinement while he awaits his day in court."

In his Saturday morning tweet, Trump says Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher will be moved in "honor of his past service to our Country."

Gallagher is accused of killing a teenage Islamic State fighter under his care and then holding his reenlistment ceremony with the corpse. Navy prosecutors also accuse Gallagher of shooting two civilians in Iraq and opening fire on crowds. Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Trump appears to be responding to a request from a number of congressmen for the Navy to review the conditions of Gallagher's confinement in a Navy brig in California.