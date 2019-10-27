WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"
A White House spokesman, Hogan Gidley, would say only that the president would be making a "major statement" at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday.
The president's tweet moved after 8 p.m. and left his Twitter followers — his page says more than 66 million — to speculate about what that announcement might entail.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Ex-Trump aide wants judge to decide on impeachment testimony
An ex-White House adviser scheduled to testify before House impeachment investigators on Monday has asked a federal court whether he should comply with a subpoena or follow President Donald Trump's directive against cooperating in what the president dubs a "scam."
National
Trump: 'Something very big' to be announced Sunday morning
President Donald Trump is teasing a major announcement, tweeting Saturday night that "Something very big has just happened!"
National
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ray Jenkins dies at 89
Ray Jenkins, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who worked as a special assistant for press affairs in President Jimmy Carter's administration, has died. He was 89.
Politics
D.C. waits to hear from John Bolton in impeachment inquiry
He has been at center of inquiry and could provide potentially damaging testimony.
National
Remnants of Olga push into Mississippi, leaving damage
What's left of Tropical Storm Olga was causing soggy conditions in Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday and dozens of flights were canceled or delayed at New Orleans' main airport after two power outages.