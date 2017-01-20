Gallery: President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, for Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Gallery: Protesters attempt to block an entrance to the National Mall as they rally against the inauguration of Donald Trump as the nation's 45th president, in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Rudy Giuliani and his wife Judith, arrives for a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday.

Gallery: President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama as they await for the arrival of President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the White House in Washington.

Gallery: First lady Michelle Obama and Jill Biden arrive before the start of Donald Trump's inauguration as the nation�s 45th president at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017. Also pictured, from back left: Tiffany Trump, Ivanka Trump, Vanessa Trump and Jared Kushner.

Gallery: President-elect Donald Trump waits to stop out onto the portico for his Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday.

Gallery: Incoming first lady Melania Trump arrives at the start of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Gallery: President Donald Trump waves after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on.

Gallery: President Donald Trump waves after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office of the President of the United States to Donald Trump, as his wife, Melania Trump, holds bibles.

Gallery: Hillary Clinton stands as she is recognized by President Donald Trump during his speech at the inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.

Gallery: President Donald Trump takes the oath of office from Chief Justice John Roberts, as his wife Melania holds the bible, and with his children Barron, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany, Frida.

Gallery: Members of the crowd in the National Mall react as Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: President Donald Trump delivers his inaugural address after being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Gallery: People listen during the inaugural address by President Donald Trump during the Inauguration on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: Vice President Mike Pence is sworn in as this wife Karen holds the bible during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

Gallery: Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump with Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave goodbye to former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as they leave in a helicopter from the U.S. Capitol.

Gallery: President Donald Trump is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family as he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law.

Gallery: Attendees bow their heads as they pray at the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: President Donald Trump is offered a toast at the Inaugural Luncheon in Statuary Hall. From left: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Abigail Perlman Blunt, first lady Melania Trump, Pres. Trump, Vice Pres. Mike Pence, and Karen Pence.

Gallery: The inaugural parade steps off from the U.S. Capitol as it heads to the White House Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Washington.

Gallery: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk briefly with their son Barron on the inauguration parade route in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: President Donald Trump and his motorcade parade up Pennsylvania Ave after he was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Gallery: President Donald Trump points out his youngest son, Barron, as he and his family watch the inaugural parade proceeding through Lafayette Park, near the White House.

Gallery: A crowd gathers at the Freedom Ball, which President Donald Trump was to attend on the night of his inauguration in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.

Gallery: President Donald Trump signs his first executive order in the Oval Office of the White House.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump quickly assumed the mantle of the White House and began setting up his new administration on Friday, signing a bill that allows retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as his defense secretary, as well as the nomination papers for his other Cabinet choices.

Less than an hour after delivering a stinging rebuke of the political status quo in his inaugural address, Trump sat in an ornate room steps from the Senate floor to officially assemble his core team. Flanked by Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders, he praised each of his nominees as he signed the papers and handed out the pens he was using. He also engaged in banter with his new congressional rivals, including Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

Trump also signed a proclamation declaring a national day of patriotism, according to a tweet from White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

Although Trump campaigned on promises to get to work immediately, he has since backed off some of his promised speed, downplaying the importance of a rapid-fire approach to complex issues that may involve negotiations with Congress or foreign leaders. Trump has said that he expects Monday to be the first big workday, his effective Day One.

The bill passed by Congress last week granted Mattis a one-time exception from federal law barring former U.S. service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job. The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military.

Mattis, 66, retired from the Marine Corps in 2013. He was confirmed by the Senate as Trump watched his inaugural parade from a stand outside the White House. The Senate later confirmed retired Gen. John Kelly to lead the Homeland Security Department.

Vice President Mike Pence watches at left as President Donald Trump prepares to sign his first executive order, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington.

While Trump participated in the rituals of the day that included the inaugural parade and balls, there were signs his new government was up and running. Federal websites and agencies immediately began reflecting the transfer of power, and WhiteHouse.gov was revamped for Trump's policy priorities as pages about LGBT rights and the Obama administration's climate change plan were eliminated.

But the Trump team kept a section of the website that let voters petition the White House. Two new petitions were posted Friday: one calling on him to release his tax returns and verify that he is not receiving payments from foreign governments, the other asking him to divest of his holdings or put them in a blind trust.

Shortly after Trump became president, the Department of Housing and Urban Development suspended the Obama administration's planned reduction of mortgage insurance premium rates, a move that had been intended to make buying a home more affordable.

At the signing ceremony at the Capitol, Pelosi jokingly objected to receiving a pen used to nominate Rep. Tom Price of Georgia to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. House Speaker Paul Ryan interjected, "I'll take it."

Trump has affirmed parts of the 18-point Day One plan he campaigned on, indicating that significant policy announcements may be teed up in the opening days of the Trump administration.

He still intends to withdraw from the 12-nation Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, which he views as detrimental to U.S. businesses and workers. He has also promised to renegotiate the two-decades-old Clinton era North American Free Trade Agreement or withdraw from it.

Given Trump's opposition to Obama's immigration actions, he could also cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which has protected about 750,000 young immigrants from deportation. The program also offered those immigrants work permits.

Trump also faces an early choice of naming a Supreme Court justice to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Trump has said he will announce a nominee in about two weeks.

Other issues poised to receive early action include energy, where Trump is likely to undo regulations on oil drilling and coal, and cybersecurity, where he has already said he will ask for a report on the strength of the nation's cyber defenses within 90 days of taking office.