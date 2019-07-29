It took nearly 18 years, but anyone sickened or dying from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, finally will have the backing of the federal government after President Donald Trump signed the bill Monday to make 9/11 aid essentially permanent.

Trump signed the “Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act,” surrounded by 9/11 responders, union officials and lawmakers who toiled for years to win passage of the legislation.

“They answered terror with the emotional strength of true warriors,” Trump said. “Our nation owes you a profound debt that no nation can ever pay, but we will keep our promise to you.”

The law will ensure that survivors of the attacks and responders who rushed to aid them at the Pentagon, Shanksville, Pa., and around ground zero can get compensation for their pain, suffering and lost years of work until 2092.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the law will cost about $10.2 billion for its first 10 years, but that estimate is uncertain, and is likely to fall short as more people get cancer and new, slower-moving illnesses emerge linked to the fumes and poisons released in the collapse of the twin towers.

Two senators objected to costs, but the law that passed is open-ended and designed to cover anything that could prove to be a problem once doctors and scientists understand the need. The law covers the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which would have expired in 2020.