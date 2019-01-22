WASHINGTON — The Trump administration says it will appeal directly to the Supreme Court to be allowed to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census, bypassing the court of appeals and seeking a final ruling by the end of June.
Solicitor General Noel Francisco says in court papers filed Tuesday that the fast turnaround is necessary if census questionnaires are to be printed in time.
A week ago, a federal judge blocked the administration from asking about citizenship on the upcoming census.
The court only rarely grants such speedy review. Francisco says the justices should hear arguments in April or a special session in May.
