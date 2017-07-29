– President Donald Trump enters a new phase of his presidency Monday with a new chief of staff but an old set of challenges as he seeks to get back on course after enduring one of the worst weeks that any modern occupant of the Oval Office has experienced in his inaugural year in power.

With his poll numbers at historic lows, his legislative agenda stalled and his advisers busy plotting against one another, Trump hoped to regain momentum by pushing out his top aide, Reince Priebus, and installing a retired four-star Marine general, John Kelly, to take command. But it is far from certain that the move will be enough to tame a dysfunctional White House.

The shake-up followed a week that saw the bombastic president defied as never before by Washington and its institutions, including Republicans in Congress, his own attorney general, the uniformed military leadership, police officers and even the Boy Scouts.

The setbacks came against the backdrop of a West Wing at war with itself, egged on by a president who thrives on conflict and chaos. Kelly, who had been serving as secretary of Homeland Security, brings a career of decisive leadership to his new assignment as White House chief of staff. But he confronts multiple power centers among presidential aides, all with independent lines to the man in the Oval Office, who resists the discipline and structure favored by generals.

“Everybody knows what needs to be done to fix it, and I think everybody is coming to accept that they’re not going to happen,” said Sara Fagen, a White House political director under President George W. Bush. “And the reason they’re not going to happen is the person at the top of the food chain is not going to change. This is the new normal. This goes down as one of the worst weeks he’s had politically and PR-wise, but I don’t think anything will change.”

The palace intrigue spilled into public with a vulgarity-laced rant by Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, who called Priebus a “paranoid schizophrenic” and vowed to take him down. While aides fought with one another, Trump’s signature promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care program went down in flames.

In this May 17, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listen to the national anthem during commencement exercises at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn.

“The dysfunction is beyond strange — it’s dangerous,” said Alex Conant, a Republican strategist. “If Trump’s poll numbers were above 50 percent, health care reform would have passed. Instead, he’s spent more time responding to cable TV chatter than rallying support for his agenda.”

The repeated defiance of Trump this past week indicated diminishing forbearance. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, publicly derided by Trump, refused to resign under pressure. And Senate Republicans warned that they would block any effort to replace Sessions.

The House and Senate Intelligence committees, both led by Republicans, summoned Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, to Capitol Hill to explain his contacts with Russia during and after last year’s campaign. With near-unanimous, veto-proof bipartisan majorities, Congress passed legislation curtailing Trump’s power to lift sanctions against Russia.

After Trump abruptly wrote on Twitter that he was barring transgender people from the military, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff declared that the policy would not change unless the president gave a proper order. The Boy Scouts of America condemned Trump’s speech to its national jamboree as overly political, while some police organizations repudiated his call to be rougher on suspects.

And Republican Sen. John McCain repaid Trump’s 2015 insult to his war service by torpedoing the president’s health care agenda with a dramatic middle-of-the-night thumbs down vote on the Senate floor.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel of Chicago, a White House chief of staff under Obama, said, “They told the president to pound dirt. That’s an unbelievable statement on where his presidency is only six months in. And nobody fears the political repercussions.”

Indeed, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, received a call from Trump’s interior secretary, Ryan Zinke, reportedly warning of repercussions for the state after her initial vote against proceeding with the health care debate. Undeterred, she voted against the president again on a bill to repeal parts of Obama’s program.

Aides insisted the president would keep fighting. “People are counting him out after health care,” Kellyanne Conway, a White House counselor, said on Fox News. “I would never bet against Donald Trump.”