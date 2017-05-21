RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Trump says US seeks 'coalition of nations' in Middle East with aim of 'stamping out extremism'
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Star Tribune
World
Trump: Fight against terror a 'battle between good and evil'
President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam.
Local
John LaDue works to build a life where he had planned massacre
He seemed to lead an ordinary southern Minnesota life in Waseca, until he was discovered planning a mass killing. Now he wants his life back — but unsettling questions about his case may never be answered.
Trump says US seeks 'coalition of nations' in Middle East with aim of 'stamping out extremism'
Trump says US seeks 'coalition of nations' in Middle East with aim of 'stamping out extremism'
Gophers
Live at 1:30: Follow the Gophers in the NCAA softball regional
Get game updates and everything you need to follow the Gophers run in the NCAA softball tournament. Minnesota plays Louisiana Tech at 1:30 and, by winning, Alabama in a game scheduled for 4 p.m.
Local
Probation is sentence for cutting tops off 2,700 trees in Minnesota forest for Christmas decorations
The 70-year-old defendant must also perform community service and make restitution for the damage he did.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.