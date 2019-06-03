WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says the White House's top economist is leaving soon.
In a tweet Sunday night, Trump says the chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, will be departing "shortly" and praises him as having "done such a great job for me and the Administration."
Trump says he will name what he calls a "very talented replacement" as soon as he returns to the U.S. from his trip to Europe.
The president adds: "I want to thank Kevin for all he has done - he is a true friend!"
Hassett began serving in the Senate-confirmed post in September 2017.
