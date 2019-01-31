WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says "unity" will be the theme of his State of the Union address next week, and says he respects Stacey Abrams, who will give the Democratic response.
Trump told reporters Thursday that he's familiar with Abrams from the 2018 Georgia governor's race, which she narrowly lost to Republican Brian Kemp.
Trump said, "I hope she does a good job. I respect her." Trump said his speech next Tuesday will be sweeping "but part of it's going to be unity."
Abrams will be the first black woman to deliver a Democratic response. Democrats chose her in part because she represents the future of the party and the black women who anchor it.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Pelosi and Trump harden positions on border wall
President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday hardened their positions about a border wall, casting doubt on the prospects of Capitol Hill negotiations intended to reach a compromise and avoid a second government shutdown.
National
Testimony ends in trial over census citizenship question
A federal judge in Maryland has finished hearing trial testimony for lawsuits challenging the Trump administration's addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 census.
National
Trump breaks brief public silence during border negotiations
After days sequestered behind closed doors, President Donald Trump let loose Thursday, holding forth on border security negotiations, North Korea and other topics from the Oval Office.
National
From corn to Apple: The cases behind the US-China standoff
To hear the Americans tell it, the Chinese have gone on a commercial crime spree, pilfering trade secrets from seed corn to electronic brains behind wind turbines. China has stripped the arm off a T-Mobile robot, the U.S. says, and looted trade secrets about robotic cars from Apple.
National
Schultz faces hometown protests as he eyes 2020 bid
At least two groups are planning to protest former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz when he comes to Seattle, another rocky reception for the CEO since he announced his possible presidential candidacy.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.