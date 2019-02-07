WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he does not expect to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a deadline to resolve a trade dispute.
Asked Thursday if he had a meeting set up with XI in the next month or so, Trump told reporters: "Not yet. Maybe." Pressed on whether he would meet him before the March 2 deadline, Trump said no and shook his head.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and trade representative Robert Lighthizer are leading a team to Beijing next week to continue talks aimed at resolving a costly trade war.
Trump has said a comprehensive agreement is unlikely until he meets with his Chinese counterpart. Trump and Xi last met in December in Argentina.
