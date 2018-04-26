WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says North Korea has already made concessions to the U.S. in advance of a potential summit with Kim Jong Un in the coming months.

Trump says the rhetoric with Kim and the schoolyard taunts of nuclear 'buttons' was "very, very nasty" and heightened fears of nuclear war. But now, he says, the situation on the peninsula is going very well. He says: "let me just tell you the nuclear war would have happened if you have weak people." Trump spoke on "Fox & Friends."

During the call into the show, Trump revealed more information about CIA Director Mike Pompeo's secret trip to North Korea earlier this month, saying he wasn't supposed to meet with Kim, but that they ended up meeting for more than an hour.