WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the accusations of sexual misconduct swirling around his Supreme Court nominee have a personal side for him.

Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by a California college professor, and both are expected to testify Thursday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. At least two other women have alleged sexual misconduct by the appeals court judge.

Trump told reporters Wednesday that similar accusations of sexual misconduct against him have colored his views of the accusations against Kavanaugh and other men.

Trump has denied such allegations and told reporters Wednesday he's been accused by "four or five women." In fact, more than a dozen women came forward during the 2016 campaign to claim they were assaulted, groped or kissed without consent by Trump.