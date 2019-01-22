NEW YORK — President Trump says he directed White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders not to bother with the traditional briefing of reporters anymore.
The last briefing took place on Dec. 18.
In a tweet, the president said Tuesday that most of the press corps "will never cover us fairly."
The afternoon briefing has been a staple of cable news schedules the past few administrations and the sight of Sanders' predecessor Sean Spicer at the podium was an enduring image of the early Trump administration.
The White House Correspondents Association called the decision a retreat from transparency and accountability that sets a terrible precedent.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Witness in police's shooting of teen now unsure on details
A man who disputed suburban Phoenix police's assertion that a teenage boy they shot and killed had stolen an airsoft gun from his truck now says he is unsure, prompting authorities to reiterate Tuesday plans to re-interview witnesses and victims.
National
US intelligence warns of 'ever more diverse' threats
Russia's efforts to expand its influence and China's modernizing military are among the "ever more diverse" threats facing the U.S., according to a major intelligence report released Tuesday.
Politics
Minn. Senate revives push to repeal law exempting spouses from rape charges
Repeal of "voluntary relationships" statute among package of changes moving through Senate.
National
Ex-prison official details second career as El Chapo fixer
After escaping a Mexican prison in 2001, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman recruited a former security chief from the same lockup as a fixer for his Sinaloa cartel, a jury was told Tuesday at a U.S. trial where the kingpin and his wife made a fashion statement.
National
Senate set to vote on 2 competing plans to end shutdown
Senate leaders on Tuesday agreed to vote this week on two competing proposals to end the government shutdown, including President Donald Trump's plan to have Congress pay for the long-stalled wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. It's likely to fail.