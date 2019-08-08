WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he's "very strongly" considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.
Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considered a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting a commutation.
The president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated "unbelievably unfairly."
Trump says he's taking into consideration Blagojevich's wife and children and what was, in his view, mere braggadocio.
Blagojevich entered federal prison in 2012.
