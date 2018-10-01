WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump jokes he'd be a "mess" if he indulged in alcoholic beverages.
Trump spoke about his drinking habits Monday at a news conference as he discussed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's comments about drinking beer in high school and college.
The president noted that he is not a drinker, saying "I can honestly say I've never had a beer in my life" and "it's one of my only good traits."
Added Trump: "Can you imagine if I had, what a mess I'd be? I'd be the world's worst."
Trump's older brother, Fred Jr., died after struggling with alcoholism. In the past, Trump has described him as a "great guy," but said he "had a problem with alcohol." Trump has said he learned from his brother.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.