WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is accusing Democrats of "rooting against us in our negotiations with North Korea."
Trump lashed out against Democrats on Twitter Friday, a day after he withdrew from a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The cancellation drew sharp criticism from a number of top Democrats.
Trump says Democrats are also: "coming to the defense of MS 13 thugs, saying that they are individuals & must be nurtured, or asking to end your big Tax Cuts & raise your taxes instead."
He adds: "Dems have lost touch!"
