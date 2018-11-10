WASHINGTON — Alan Page, the former Viking and Minnesota Supreme Court justice, is among seven people who will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest honor for a civilian, the White House announced Saturday.

President Donald Trump's first group of recipients also includes the wife of a major Republican Party donor, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, Elvis Presley and Babe Ruth.

Trump will also posthumously recognize the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

Medals are going to Miriam Adelson, a doctor and wife of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a Republican donor; Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 41 years in the U.S. Senate; former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and Page.

Page played for the Vikings from 1967 to 1978 as an All-Pro defensive tackle. He earned a law degree from the University of Minnesota, and after retiring from the NFL in 1981 he went into law, first in private practice and then as a Minnesota assistant attorney general. The state’s voters elected him to the Supreme Court in 1992, where he served until retiring in 2015. His Page Education Foundation has distributed more than 6,000 college scholarships to Minnesota students of color since 1988.