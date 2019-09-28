– President Donald Trump's words about Marie Yovanovitch, his former ambassador to Ukraine, were ominous. In a telephone conversation that has set off a political crisis for Trump, he told Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, that she was "bad news."

"She's going to go through some things," he added.

In fact, she already has gone through quite a bit. Over the past several months, Yovanovitch, a decorated 33-year veteran of the State Department, had been vilified in the right-wing news media, denounced by the president's oldest son as a "joker," called a Democratic stooge by the president's personal lawyer and then abruptly recalled from Kiev this May, months ahead of schedule.

Her supposed sin, never backed up by actual evidence, was that she had shown disloyalty to Trump, disparaging him behind his back. Her friends, who say her professionalism and history of diplomatic service make that highly unlikely, have another theory: She had turned into collateral damage in efforts by Trump and Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, to damage the reputation of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Among the apparent strikes against her: A former Ukrainian prosecutor claimed in an interview with the New York Times that Yovanovitch had blocked his team from getting visas to the United States to deliver damaging information about Biden and his son Hunter to the FBI.

In targeting Yovanovitch, former colleagues say, Trump and his allies underscored how profoundly suspicious they are of the career government professionals around them, leading the president to bypass the usual procedures and staff while outsourcing aspects of foreign policy to Giuliani and others.

Although largely unknown to the outside world, Yovanovitch has now become a sort of heroine to the State Department's career staff — as well as a cautionary tale to many longtime American diplomats and national security officials. To them, she symbolizes an atmosphere in which dissenting, or even insisting on established procedures, can get them marked as outsiders, shut out of meetings, excluded from policymaking and in the end publicly hung out to dry as enemies of the administration.

At a news briefing Thursday in New York, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to answer questions shouted by reporters about why Yovanovitch had been suddenly recalled to Washington.

Now serving as a diplomat in residence at Georgetown University, Yovanovitch did not respond to requests for an interview.

While the abrupt end to her ambassadorship was widely seen as punitive, one former colleague said that it was possibly motivated by a genuine concern for her, and that State Department officials decided it was safer to bring her home.

Nonetheless, the level of suspicion and paranoia inside the foreign policy and national security agencies, already high since Trump's arrival, has only risen since Yovanovitch's saga has surfaced.

"It's more than crazy — it's ugly, it's threatening," said Daniel Fried, a former ambassador and 40-year State Department official who has long dealt with Russian and Ukrainian issues and retired at the beginning of the Trump administration. "Masha Yovanovitch is known as a straight arrow, disciplined, professional."

"If you take out Masha Yovanovitch, you send the message to every ambassador that we will not have your back," he said.