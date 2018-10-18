HOUSTON — President Donald Trump's rally in Houston next week with Sen. Ted Cruz and other top Republicans is moving to a larger venue, though it's still not the biggest stadium in Texas.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted Thursday that the Monday night's event would now be held at the 19,000-seat Toyota Center, home of the NBA's Houston Rockets.

It had been scheduled for the 8,000-seat NRG Arena, but Pascale tweeted that ticket demand "has been HUGE and unprecedented!"

The president tweeted in August that he was coming to Texas to campaign for Cruz amid his re-election battle with Democrat Beto O'Rourke, and was looking for the largest stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys' AT&T Stadium seats 80,000, and Texas A&M's Kyle Field is even larger. Gov. Greg Abbott is among other Republicans speaking.