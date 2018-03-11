WASHINGTON — White House spokesman Raj Shah says President Donald Trump's plan to combat school shootings will include an effort to "harden" schools so they're less vulnerable to attacks.
Shah says Trump will be reiterating his call for improvements to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System in the wake of a school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff last month.
He says Trump will recommend that states raise the legal age to purchase certain firearms to 21 and will call for a task force to study the issue in more depth.
The White House has repeatedly pushed back the date for delivering its formal recommendations.
Shah spoke Sunday on ABC's "This Week."
