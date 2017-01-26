It’s been a busy first week on the job for Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the freshly inaugurated president took first steps on his “extreme vetting” promises to gridlock immigration into the United States, and signed an executive order to construct a border wall with Mexico. He’s also poised to punish sanctuary cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul – potentially halting millions of dollars in funding – that have promised to buck federal laws in order to protect immigrant communities.

Trump is expected to sign yet another order Thursday, according to the New York Times, that would place a temporary ban on allowing people into the country from the war-battered nations of Somalia, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. The order will also temporarily stop all refugees from coming into the United States, including those wishing to find asylum in Minnesota.

It’s yet to be seen how these tough-on-immigration policies will play out nationally, but they’re almost certain to have dramatic implications for Minnesota’s increasingly diverse population.

Over the past 15 years, Minnesota has seen more than 40,000 people move here as refugees, meaning the state is offering humanitarian protection to people fleeing unsafe areas of the world, according to United States Refugee Admissions Program data.

A majority – more than 16,000 – came from Somalia, contributing to Minnesota becoming home to the largest population of immigrants from the Eastern African country in North America. Last year, about 3,000 refugees moved to Minnesota, nearly half of whom came from Somalia.

As of 2015, Minnesota’s total population sat just above 5.4 million people, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey data. Foreign-born residents made up about 8 percent of state residents.

Of those, more than 67,000 came from Mexico. Nearly 54,000 were born in Eastern African nations, such as Somalia, according to the survey data.

The total number of immigrants moving to Minnesota increased markedly from the 1990s to the first decade of the 2000s. That growth could be seriously curtailed under Trump’s administration.

In the meantime, cities like Minneapolis and St. Paul are bracing for how Trump could cut their budgets. The president’s order will strip federal grant funding from going to the estimated 300-plus sanctuary cities in the United States.

Federal dollars only account for a small share of the Minneapolis and St. Paul budgets, according to today's story by Adam Belz and Jessie Van Berkel.

“It’ll be a problem to solve in the budget, and I don’t look forward to having to do that, but a bigger problem is when we jeopardize and undermine the foundations of our democracy,” Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said.