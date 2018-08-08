WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, says the president's legal team has responded to the latest interview request from special counsel Robert Mueller. But New York's former mayor offered no further details and called on Mueller to finish the Russia investigation "without further delay."

Mueller's investigators want to interview the president on whether he sought to obstruct justice by firing FBI Director James Comey and other actions.

Trump's lawyers have argued that prosecutors can't ask Trump about actions he's taken while in office.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in a statement that the attorneys have responded in writing to the latest offer but would not elaborate.

Giuliani said in a statement that "it is time for the Office of Special Counsel to conclude its inquiry without further delay."