– Bikers for Trump roared into town. Self-described “deplorables” hosted a ball. And thousands of Americans, many with red “Make America Great Again” caps, poured onto the grassy expanse of the National Mall.

A sprinkling of rain did not dampen supporters at President Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday, although protesters made a vivid display of opposition.

For the celebrity businessman-turned-politician, who rewrote the political playbook and shunned the Washington establishment to win the presidency, his inauguration was a decidedly Trump affair.

“It’s going to be more of a blue-collar inauguration,” said Ron Scalzo, an insurance agency owner from Cape Coral, Fla., who was in Washington with his wife, Liz. “He speaks to us.”

Some Trump supporters said they hoped the day would mark the end of partisan division.

“I just want some unity,” said Amy Gonidakis, a mother of two from Columbus, Ohio. Her husband, Mike, an attorney, added, “The election’s over. We’re all on the Titanic. We’ve got to root for the captain.”

Others struck a combative tone. When former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton arrived on the podium with former President Bill Clinton for the swearing-in, some in the crowd on the mall booed and chanted “Lock her up!” as they did during Trump campaign rallies. Similarly, some tried to drown out a speech by Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer with chants of “Trump! Trump!”

Trump’s inauguration reflected his campaign — a mix of the gilded elitism that is the Trump brand and the paycheck-to-paycheck populism of his most loyal backers.

Trump backers have never been bothered by the wealth gap. “You know why that is? Mr. Trump offered his friendship to us,” said John King, a retired power company technician from Michigan. “It felt genuine.”

Almost every president has put his imprimatur on Inauguration Day, with words and actions that become stamped in American history: Franklin D. Roosevelt told Americans in 1933 “the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”; Jimmy Carter dispatched with the comforts of office by walking the Pennsylvania Avenue parade route to the White House; and Ronald Reagan, the California-movie-star-turned-governor, shifted the nation’s attention with a ceremony looking out from the West Front of the Capitol, rather than the East.

But not since Andrew Jackson stunned the political establishment by throwing open the White House doors to his masses of populist supporters has Washington seen anything quite like what the New York businessman brought to town.

He enters the presidency with the lowest approval rating in modern memory, hovering under 40 percent. Yet Trump’s supporters relish their outsider status, especially here, in the buttoned-down capital, where they have come to back the man who promised to “drain the swamp” — even if his new D.C. hotel was off limits to all but VIPs.

“We wanted to see history,” said Brandon Eldridge, a service manager for a Mississippi auto dealership, with his son, Landon.

Eldridge said he donated about $500 to the mogul’s campaign and he couldn’t imagine missing this day.

“These are scary times, and we need a leader,” the 35-year-old said. “He’s not politically correct, and we need that right now.”

“We finally have a real president,” said his 13-year-old son.

In this new era, official Washington remains unsure of its role.

“There are a lot of people who are excited because their guy won, but there are a lot of people sticking their toe into water not knowing how warm it is,” said veteran energy lobby spokesman Frank Maisano. “Whether they’re establishment Democrats or establishment Republicans, they just don’t know how this all is going to work out.”