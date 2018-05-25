President Donald Trump attempted a revolutionary approach to North Korea — a gamble that negotiating prowess and deal-making charm in a meeting with Kim Jong Un could accomplish what no American president or diplomat had dared to attempt in the 65 years since an uneasy armistice settled over the Korean Peninsula.

It was a bold and innovative approach, and one worth trying, to take on the related goals of a peace treaty and eradicating the North's now-substantial nuclear arsenal.

The fact that it fell on Thursday before getting out of the starting gate, though, underscored how little the two men understood about each other, or how their words and maximalist demands were resonating in Washington and Pyongyang.

Trump approached the North Korean leader as if he was a competing property developer haggling over a prized asset — and assumed that, in the end, Kim would be willing to give it all up for the promise of future prosperity. So he started with threats of "fire and fury," then turned to surprise initiatives, then gratuitous flattery of one of the world's more brutal dictators.

"He will be safe, he will be happy, his country will be rich," Trump said of the North Korean leader Tuesday, as he met again with Moon Jae-in, the over-optimistic South Korean president whose national security adviser predicted, that same day, it was "99.9 percent" sure that the summit meeting in Singapore would go ahead.

But it was already becoming clear to Trump and his team that the techniques involved in negotiating real estate don't translate easily into negotiations over nuclear weapons.

Clockwise from top left, the Punggye-ri nuclear test site that was blown up Thursday; Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked about North Korea on Capitol Hill; and President Donald Trump addressed the topic at the White House.

Kim needs money, investment and technology. But more than that, he needs to convince North Korea's elites that he has not traded away the only form of security in his sole control — the nuclear patrimony of his father and his grandfather.

"For them, 'getting rich' is a secondary consideration," said William Perry, the former defense secretary and one of the last people to negotiate with the North over peace treaties, nuclear disarmament and missiles — in 1999. "If I learned anything dealing with them, it's that their security is pre-eminent. They know we have the capability to defeat them, and they believe we have the intent to do so."

"And the only way to address that," Perry said, "is with a step-by-step process, exactly the approach Trump said he did not want to take."

Other complications prevented the talks from making it far enough to even discuss those issues. As the two leaders circled each other over what long-range goals they would agree to in Singapore, it became increasingly clear there were forces at work in both capitals that had a strong interest in failure.

The creators of North Korea's nuclear and missile forces are the country's true elite, celebrated as the heroes who keep America at bay. To lose their arsenal is to lose their status and influence.

When Trump sent one of his deputy national security advisers to Singapore a week ago for a prearranged meeting to work out summit logistics, the North Koreans stood him up. In the past week, they did not answer the phone, a senior administration official said Thursday.

The North has its own list of complaints. After Trump accepted Kim's offer to meet face-to-face, he replaced his national security adviser with John Bolton, who just a few months ago published an essay titled "The Legal Case for Striking North Korea First."

Overheated rhetoric on both sides was part of the reason the talks fell apart. But that was an occasional feature of the Cold War, too.

The bigger problem was that the United States and North Korea were never on the same page about what the objective of the negotiation should be. Trump, Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had one vision: What they called "complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization."

Kim used the phrase "denuclearization" as well, but he seemed to be discussing something more like arms control. He was willing to give up part of the arsenal, but only as the United States pulled back its troops in South Korea and gradually surrendered its ability to threaten the North.

None of this means the initiatives with North Korea are dead. Trump carefully left open the door for Kim to "call me or write" if he decides to cease the threats of nuclear exchanges and wants to reschedule the summit.

The question about North Korea now is, what is its next chess move?