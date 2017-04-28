– President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office have been a mix of signature setbacks and some successes, plus more turmoil than calm emanating from the West Wing of the White House and more division than a coming together in the country. The president and his advisers have been on a steep learning curve, and it has shown.

When Trump won his surprise victory in November, one big question was how he would govern. The answer, with some caveats, is that he has governed as he campaigned — unconventionally, unpredictably, in constant motion and unbowed in the face of criticism.

The presidency is an office that historically demands prudence and patience, two attributes not often used to describe the 45th president. The office also comes with constraints — the checks and balances created by the Founding Fathers, and the pressure to provide some semblance of continuity in foreign policy. It is not built for producing easily the kind of wholesale upheaval that Trump promised as a candidate, a fact that has frustrated him.

Extravagant campaign vows have run up against predictable obstacles. Trump has moved rapidly on many fronts, but the lack of a singular legislative accomplishment has gnawed at his advisers and makes efforts to create a more positive narrative ­challenging­ for the White House. That has left the president subject to criticism, and his advisers have been fighting back all week to make the case for higher-than-average grades.

Michael Leavitt, a former Utah governor who served as secretary of health and human services in George W. Bush’s administration, described the shakedown period for the president and his advisers as akin to asking successful athletes to play a different sport.

“They have a lot of intuition for sport generally, all the athletic skills, but they don’t know all the rules and are not grounded in the strategies of this new game,” he said. “They’re in a place where they’re expected to play immediately and they’re suffering some early defeats on the basis of the learning curve.”

The biggest void on the 100-day record has been the absence of a major legislative achievement, symbolized by the inability of the Republican-controlled House to pass legislation that would replace the Affordable Care Act. The first attempt crashed and burned. Negotiations have been ongoing since.

Without the certainty of a health care vote, the administration rushed to issue its tax plan, or at least the broad outlines of one. Administration officials could not answer basic questions about the effect of the plan, nor would anyone say how the proposed tax cuts would affect the president, who has not released his tax returns.

The announcement of an incomplete plan was one more sign of a disorderly decisionmaking process — and of the need for the president to restrain his impulse to make announcements before programs are ready.

The 100-day marker is certainly an artificial measure of a president, and White House officials are deeply frustrated by the criticisms of Trump’s 100-day record. Fighting against the critics, they say he can legitimately point to successes and to progress fulfilling campaign promises.

The shiniest ornament has been the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late justice Antonin Scalia. The president was aided by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to trigger the “nuclear option,” which not only smoothed the path for Gorsuch but could do the same for any future Trump nominees, as long as the GOP holds the Senate.

Another success, one that drew bipartisan backing, was the decision to order cruise missile strikes on Syria in retaliation for the regime’s use of chemical weapons. Administration officials say this sent signals not only to President Bashar Assad but to other bad actors in the world, and to U.S. allies, that will pay dividends in the future.

Trump’s approval rating in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll is historically low for a new president, at 42 percent, with 53 percent disapproving. His base is remaining steady, meanwhile. If his approval rating stays low, Trump could be a drag on Republican candidates in 2018, if history holds. But he defied conventional metrics for measuring politicians during his campaign and continues to play by other rules. Democrats should be cautious in drawing early conclusions.

The key to future success, those with experience say, will be the degree to which the White House team develops a more harmonious and deliberative process for decisionmaking and accepts the painstaking requirements of the legislative process. By those measures, Trump’s 100-day record is at best incomplete. The second 100 days will reveal what he and his advisers have learned from the first.