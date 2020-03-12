– If President Donald Trump’s goals in his prime-time address to the nation were to reassure Americans and unify the country in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems safe to say that he achieved neither as of Thursday morning.

The stock markets collapsed another 7% in early trading, indicating that investors were hardly assuaged by the president’s 30-day suspension of most foreign travelers coming from Europe or his policy proposals to boost the economy. And his call to “stop the partisanship” ended as soon as he woke up and began issuing partisan attacks on Democrats.

The president’s speech represented a high-stakes gamble at a time of spreading infections and widening fear, with schools, universities, businesses, places of worship and even sports leagues closing their doors and millions of Americans facing economic and social disruption. The decision to address the nation from the Oval Office conveyed a seriousness about the outbreak that the president’s comments until now had not.

But Trump appeared uncomfortable in the setting, reading the words from the teleprompter in a wooden manner that made no emotional connection to a television audience of millions scared about a virus they cannot see and uncertain about a society that is rapidly transforming around them. Trump also mischaracterized his own policies in a way that required his administration to correct him afterward.

His speech referred to the pandemic as a “foreign virus” that “will not have a chance against us” as if it were a hostile enemy nation to be defeated on the battlefield. But while he read the words about unity, he made no effort to reach out to the opposition to forge a common front. While he announced a partial travel ban on visitors from Europe and talked about measures to prop up the economy, he did not discuss the troubles with the availability of testing kits or express understanding of the changes in everyday life.

“Real leadership in this crisis is going to have to come from governors, from public health officials, and from institutional leaders,” Rod Dreher wrote on the American Conservative’s website. “We saw tonight that even when Trump is trying to be on his best behavior, he just doesn’t have much of a clue about the nature of the crisis, or how it can best be fought.”

The Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page likewise called the speech “a step toward more realism” but added that Trump was not forthcoming enough about the scope of the problem. “Above all, leadership in a crisis means telling the public the truth, lest people begin to tune him out or, worse, make him a figure of mockery,” the editorial said.

The White House rejected the criticism, insisting that the president’s speech had been well received and effective in making clear to Americans that he understands the situation and is determined to react strongly to guard their well-being.

“The reaction has been very favorable across the country,” Vice President Mike Pence said on Fox News. “I mean, the American people have seen, once again, that President Trump has no higher priority than the health and safety of the people of this country.”

Trump’s call for a suspension of partisanship lasted just nine hours, at least some of which he was presumably asleep. While some of Trump’s allies and advisers have urged him to stop fighting and assert more national leadership, the president made clear that it does not suit him.

The first of the president’s partisan jabs came before dawn on Thursday morning against Sen. Chuck Schumer on an unrelated topic.

At 6:15 a.m., Trump went after Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, complaining about her resistance to his proposal to cut payroll taxes but making no mention of the fact that Republican lawmakers have been cool to the idea as well.