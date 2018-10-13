NEW YORK — President Donald Trump's business ties to Saudi Arabia are under scrutiny following the disappearance of one of its critics, writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump has rented event space to Saudis and sold an entire floor of one of his buildings to them. He got a billionaire from the country to buy his yacht and his hotel overlooking Central Park.

Trump pronounced "I love the Saudis" when he announced his presidential run at Trump Tower in 2015.

Trump's close Saudi ties are attracting attention as pressure mounts from Congress to find out if Khashoggi was killed in a Saudi consulate in Turkey, as Turkish officials say.

Trump said Friday he'll soon speak with Saudi Arabia's king about Khashoggi's disappearance. Saudi Arabia calls allegations it killed Khashoggi baseless.