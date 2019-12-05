– Are House Democrats making a mistake by moving swiftly to impeach President Donald Trump when some facts remain hidden about whether he abused his power in the Ukraine affair?

That was the argument put forward Wednesday by Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor who was the only Republican-selected witness of four legal scholars who testified at the House Judiciary Committee's opening impeachment hearing.

Turley's point crystallized the constitutional dilemma facing Congress as it pushes forward on impeachment rather than pausing to go after additional evidence the White House has withheld. A president willing to dig in and stonewall subpoenas for documents and testimony can use the courts to run out the clock, undermining the House's ability to use its impeachment power in practice.

Calling "the abbreviated period of this investigation" both problematic and puzzling, Turley said Congress had assembled "a facially incomplete and inadequate record in order to impeach a president." The evidence has gaps because of "unsubpoenaed witnesses with material evidence," he argued, and it is wrong to move forward without hearing from them.

Democrats have conceded that they would like to obtain more documents and hear more testimony from Trump's key aides, but they have also argued that the evidence they have is sufficient to impeach him — and said it is absurd for the White House to contend their case has holes when it is thwarting their access to more information.

When a president systematically blockades congressional subpoenas and instructs current and former aides not to provide documents and testimony, that is another basis to impeach, argued another witness, Michael Gerhardt, a University of North Carolina law professor and author of "The Federal Impeachment Process: A Constitutional and Historical Analysis."

"In this situation, the full-scale obstruction of those subpoenas, I think, torpedoes separation of powers and, therefore, your only recourse is to, in a sense, protect your institutional prerogatives, and that would include impeachment," Gerhardt testified.

The Trump legal team's claim of absolute immunity for top presidential aides has been a losing one in court.

But the legal unraveling of Trump's argument has been a slow process. The opening stage of the fight over the subpoena to Donald McGahn, Trump's former White House counsel, consumed nearly a third of the year before the judge completed a 120-page ruling rejecting it. The Justice Department then immediately appealed. It can repeat that process before a three-judge panel, and then again before the full appeals court and then before the Supreme Court.

And even if the Supreme Court ultimately orders such an official to show up for testimony, he or she could refuse to discuss conversations with Trump on the grounds that their contents are privileged. That would start a new cycle of litigation.

That means that for the witnesses Turley identified as having potentially material additional information, the Justice Department would very likely be able to keep the subpoena tied up in court until long after the 2020 election.

The question facing Congress, then, is whether the available record, while imperfect, is nevertheless sufficient to fairly deduce that Trump was the architect of a quid pro quo — or whether to wait for the distant prospect of someday obtaining more facts through court.

Republicans on Wednesday ran in part with Turley's theme.

"There are no set facts here," said Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., adding: "This is not an impeachment. This is simply a railroad job."