– In the furor surrounding former FBI Director James Comey this week, President Donald Trump’s critics and allies seemed to agree on one thing: The president had arrived at the White House woefully unaware of the boundaries, norms and institutional controls of the office for which he had campaigned so hard.

“What people don’t understand is that they elected an outsider president,” New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told MSNBC.

Trump is not steeped in the traditions and language of federal agencies and Congress, he said. “What you’re seeing is a president who is now very publicly learning about the way people react to what he considers to be normal New York City conversation.”

That was Wednesday, the day before Comey testified at the Senate Intelligence Committee. The next day — after Comey’s scathing assessment of the president — the same argument poured forth from Republicans all over the Capitol.

“The president’s new at this,” House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., told reporters. “He’s new to government, and so he probably wasn’t steeped in the long-running protocols that establish the relationships between, FBI, White Houses. He’s just new to this.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who had a seat in the hearing room during Comey’s testimony, had a similar take. “Is that the act of someone who is just really angry and upset and because he’s not a politician, is kind of unconventional, doesn’t realize — or no one’s told him that he can’t do that, or was that an effort to in fact impede an investigation?” he asked later.

Taken at face value — and setting aside, for a moment, Democratic contentions that Trump knew exactly what he was doing when he made sure he was alone with Comey before urging the former FBI director to back off his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn — the statements add to the pile of evidence that he had given little thought to what it would mean to be the president, and of the vast responsibilities he would inherit, before taking office.

Mostly, the Trump campaign was about him and about him winning. To his supporters, of course, this is what many wanted: a brash outsider who would destroy crusty Washington norms and just act.

It doesn’t take an expert in government, or even a political insider, though, to know that law enforcement is meant to operate free of political influence, and that powerful figures — even the president — are not supposed to use the office to help their fortunes, or get their friends off the hook.

But, at least in public, Trump has repeatedly shown little grasp of the differences between being U.S. president and private CEO, or the severity of the issues he was taking on once the campaigning stopped and the governing began.

“Nobody knew health care could be so complicated,” he said in February. Middle East peace, he asserted in May, is “maybe not as difficult as people have thought over the years.”

Perhaps the most telling comment came in an April interview in which Trump said, “This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier.” Anyone with a passing interest in government would have known better than to make that assumption.

His critics question how Trump has gone from businessman extraordinaire to babe in the political woods. In his Republican National Convention speech, he assured supporters that “nobody knows the system better than me. Which is why I alone can fix it.”

NBC’s Tom Brokaw noted the shift on Friday morning: “Excuse me?” he said. “Trump ran as a big time exec, not as an apprentice.”

It will likely take months of investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to get to the bottom of what happened, and if any crimes were committed by anyone involved. But if he believes they were, ignorance of the law is not typically an acceptable defense.

As usual, Trump was confident it wouldn’t get there. “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication,” Trump tweeted Friday morning. “and WOW, Comey is a leaker!”