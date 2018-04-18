WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has followed through on his campaign pledge to crack down on what he has argued are unfair policies by America's trading partners.

In the past four months, Trump has slapped tariffs on a range of imports to the United States. And he is threatening to impose more, raising the risk of the most damaging trade conflict since World War II.

Here's a summary of the president's actions and threats involving tariffs:

___

Trump on Jan. 23 imposed taxes on imported solar panels and washing machines. The administration charged that U.S. solar cell manufacturers were being crushed by an influx of cheap solar cells and modules from China, which went from producing 7 percent of the world's solar cells in 2005 to nearly 70 percent last year.

The washing-machine case dates back to a 2011 complaint by Whirlpool. It charged that two South Korean competitors — LG and Samsung — were dumping low-priced machines on the U.S. market. To avoid duties imposed by the Commerce Department, the administration says, those companies shifted production, first to China and then to Thailand and Vietnam.