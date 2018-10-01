WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is heading back to Tennessee to try to push U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn's Senate bid over the finish line.

Trump will be headlining a fundraiser and hosting a rally in Johnson City for Blackburn, who is in a tight race against Democratic ex-Gov. Phil Bredesen (BRED'-uh-sen) for the seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

According to the invitation, the high-dollar fundraiser will cost couples $10,000 to $25,000.

The rally comes as the FBI continues to investigate sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Brett Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

Trump is planning a busy week of campaign travel, with trips to a handful of states including Mississippi, Minnesota and Kansas as he tries to boost Republican turnout for the midterm elections.