– President Donald Trump was watching television in the White House on Wednesday morning when cable news channels started airing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, warning at a news conference that any attempts by the president to stonewall their impeachment investigation would be viewed as obstruction.

Trump did not wait for Pelosi and Schiff to finish before responding. First he attacked Pelosi on Twitter, saying she was neglecting the work of Congress "and trying to win an election through impeachment." Then he tweeted again, sharing a campaign video that accused Democrats of trying to undo the results of the 2016 election.

He continued those attacks later in the afternoon, both before and after a meeting with Sauli Niinisto, the president of Finland, and became increasingly angry as he went on.

Trump has long believed that he is the best communicator in the White House, but as the presidential campaign picks up its pace and the prospect of his impeachment becomes more real, he seems to be its only empowered communicator, a one-man war room responding to developments almost hour by hour. And that is making many Republicans anxious.

For now, the White House has no organized response to impeachment, little guidance for surrogates to spread a consistent message even if it had developed one, and minimal coordination between the president's legal advisers and his political ones. And West Wing aides are divided on everything from who is in charge to whether, after two years of the investigation by the special counsel, Robert Mueller, impeachment even poses a serious political threat to the president.

For weeks, the most visible defender of the president has been Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, who is himself a central figure in the allegations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to find dirt on Democrats, leading several of the president's advisers to warn that Giuliani's freelance television appearances do him more harm than good.

But Trump has told them that he is pleased with the performances.

Others have urged the president to tone down his language, including his repeated use of the word "treason." But Trump, who has frequently abandoned norms and paid little in terms of personal political consequences for doing so, has not changed his behavior. That has led some advisers, like Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, to settle into a hands-off approach. Mulvaney told associates he spent part of Sunday on a golf course outside Washington.

What's left is Trump acting alone, and poised to live-tweet his own impeachment, complete with all-caps obscenities, alarming accusations of treason and warnings that impeachment is really a "coup."

The confusion in the White House is leaving conservatives who want to help support Trump without a clear road map for how to do so. At a meeting on Wednesday morning with conservatives and Capitol Hill aides, White House officials were still taking the temperature on the potential political fallout of impeachment, rather than offering any instructions about their path going forward.

In the West Wing, aides are shrugging off impeachment as just another bump in the road.

Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor, has told reporters that Trump supporters do not care about impeachment. She joins a group that includes Jay Sekulow, one of the president's personal lawyers, and other aides and allies, who believe that anything resembling a White House "war room" is needless and would make them look as if they were under siege.

"We won the Mueller probe," Sekulow said Monday. "I tell you what. If Mueller was a war, this is a skirmish."